Following a late-season surge that raised the draft stock of Ohio State’s anchor, the payoff resulted in a selection during this year’s MLB Draft.

Junior right-hander Garrett Burhenn was selected by the Detroit Tigers with the 255th overall pick in the ninth round of the MLB Draft Monday.

Burhenn led Ohio State with a 7-2 record through 13 starts in 2021, earning Third Team All-Big Ten honors. The 6-foot-3 hurler led the Buckeyes with 80 1/3 innings pitched and struck out 91 hitters, finishing sixth in the conference.

He won five of his season’s last six starts and completed at least six innings in each, including back-to-back outings of 11 strikeouts to finish the year. Burhenn tossed a complete game at Indiana May 23, allowing just one run while punching out 11 and walking none.

The Indianapolis native pitched to a 15-8 record over three seasons with the Buckeyes, earning the nod on Opening Day in both 2020 and 2021.

Burhenn joins redshirt junior lefty Seth Lonsway as Buckeyes who have heard their names called so far in this year’s draft, as the latter was a sixth-round pick by the San Francisco Giants.