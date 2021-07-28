Ohio State alumni team Carmen’s Crew led by as much as 18 in the second half, but it wasn’t enough to take down The Money Team — who punched their ticket to The Basketball Tournament quarterfinals with a 91-89 win Tuesday.

Despite a high-octane offensive attack in the game’s first three quarters, Carmen’s Crew offense sputtered down the stretch — allowing The Money Team to claw its way back from a 12-point fourth quarter deficit. A game-winning jumper from Xavier Munford during the Elam Ending lifted The Money Team past Carmen’s Crew.

Carmen’s Crew was firing on all cylinders early on, but succumbed to fourth-quarter pressure — shooting just 45 percent from the field and 16.7 percent from three in the final quarter.

Carmen’s Crew entered the Elam Ending with a five-point lead but late heroics from Munford and Peyton Aldridge led The Money Team past the Ohio State alumni squad.

Leading the way for The Money Team was Munford — who powered his way to a team-high 22 points on 8-of-12 from the field. Munford scored 14 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter.

The Carmen’s Crew offense opened the game on fire — dropping 31 points while hitting all of its five 3-point attempts in the first quarter — allowing the Ohio State alumni squad to take a 10-point lead into the second quarter.

Spearheading Carmen’s Crew’s early offensive assault was guard William Buford, who scored 10 of his total 15 points in the opening frame.

Although Buford led the way early, Carmen’s Crew got points from all but one player in the game’s opening half.

Among Buford’s supporting cast was center Kosta Koufos— who dropped 10 first-half points on 3-of-4 from the field and 4-of-4 from the charity stripe.

Koufos finished the game with a team-high 18 points alongside two rebounds and two assists.

Despite Carmen’s Crew early success on offense, it turned the ball over 15 times which resulted in 23 points for The Money Team.

On the defensive side of the floor, guard Shannon Scott served as a ballhawk for Carmen’s Crew — collecting three steals and two blocks. Scott had an impact offensively as well — dishing out a team-high five assists.

Carmen’s Crew also controlled the glass throughout Tuesday’s contest — staking out a 30-26 advantage on the boards. 6-foot-2 forward Jeff Gibbs led Carmen’s Crew on the glass, collecting a team-high six boards.

The Money Team will square off against Blue Collar U in the quarterfinals Saturday at 9 p.m. on ESPN2.