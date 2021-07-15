Gov. Mike DeWine signed a bill preventing public schools and universities from requiring students and staff to receive vaccines not fully approved by the Food and Drug Administration Wednesday — including the COVID-19 vaccines, which are all currently on Emergency Use Authorization.

House Bill 244, sponsored by Andrea White (R-Kettering) and Brian E. Lampton (R-Beavercreek), was originally created to support children of military families. Language added to the bill prohibits public schools and universities from discriminating against unvaccinated individuals in addition to banning vaccine requirements in those institutions.

The law will go into effect in 90 days, according to the Ohio Senate’s website. The bill passed in the Ohio Senate June 28 and the Ohio House May 19, according to the Ohio Legislature’s website.

Pfizer-BioNtech and Moderna both filed for full FDA approval for their COVID-19 vaccines, according to each company’s website — Pfizer May 7 and Moderna June 1 — which would make the language of the bill inconsequential if accepted.

The ban on vaccination requirements does not apply to university-owned, operated or affiliated hospitals or health care facilities, according to the bill.

Melissa Shivers, senior vice president for Student Life, said June 2 the university will not require students, faculty and staff to be vaccinated but encourages vaccination. The university announced Friday it would offer vaccine incentives.

Shivers also said the university will consider removing COVID-19 guidelines if it reaches the target 70-80 percent vaccination rate and aligns with the Ohio Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.