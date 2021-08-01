campus resource map

Looking for dining halls, gyms and libraries across campus? Check out The Lantern’s campus resource map. Credit: Marcy Paredes | Managing Editor for Design

All hours are subject to change due to holidays, game days, public health recommendations or other factors. 

Places to eat on campus: 

  • Courtside Cafe (W)
  • Curl Market (N)
  • Marketplace (S)
  • Mirror Lake Eatery (S)
  • Sloopy’s Diner (south )
  • Traditions at Kennedy (S)
  • Traditions at Morrill (W)
  • Traditions at Scott (N)
  • Union Market (S)
  • Woody’s Tavern (S)
  • The PAD (N)
  • Oxley’s To Go (N)
  • Food Truck (Thyme & Change) (N) 

Cafés:

  • 12th Avenue Bread Company (S)
  • Oxley’s by the Numbers (N)
  • Berry Cafe (Central)
  • Caffeine Element (S) 
  • Connecting Grounds (N)
  • Crane Cafe (S) 
  • Terra Byte Cafe (N) 
  • Espress-OH (S)
  • Union Market
  • Ksa Cafe (N) 
  • Juice 2 (W) 
  • StreetSweets (S)

Gyms:  

  • Adventure Recreation Center (ARC)
    • Monday-Thursday: 6 a.m. to midnight
    • Friday: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
    • Saturday: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. 
    • Sunday: 8 a.m. to midnight
  • Jesse Owens South Recreation Center
    • Monday-Thursday: 6 a.m. to midnight
    • Friday: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. 
    • Saturday: noon to 10 p.m.
    • Sunday: noon to midnight
  • Coffey Road Park (CRP)
    • Monday-Thursday: 4 p.m. to midnight
    • Friday:  4-11 p.m.
    • Saturday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
    • Sunday: 10 a.m. to midnight
  • Fred Beekman Park (FBP)
    • Monday-Thursday: 4 p.m. to midnight
    • Friday: 4-11 p.m.
    • Saturday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
    • Sunday: 10 a.m. to midnight
  • Recreation and Physical Activity Center (RPAC)
    • Monday-Friday: 5:30 a.m. to midnight
    • Saturday: 8 a.m. to midnight
    • Sunday: 10 a.m. to midnight
  • Outdoor Adventure Center (OAC)
    • Monday-Thursday: 2-10 p.m.
    • Friday: noon to 10 p.m.
    • Saturday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
    • Sunday: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • North Recreation Center (NRC)
    • Monday-Thursday:  6 a.m. to midnight
    • Friday: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. 
    • Saturday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
    • Sunday: 10 a.m. to midnight
  • Aquatic Center
    • Monday-Friday: 5:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.
    • Saturday: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
    • Sunday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Lincoln Tower Park (LTP)
    • Monday-Thursday: 4 p.m. to midnight
    • Friday: 4-11 p.m.
    • Saturday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
    • Sunday: 10 a.m. to midnight

Libraries: 

  • 18th Avenue Library (N) 
    • This library follows a 24/5 schedule, opening Sunday at 7:30 a.m. and closing Friday at midnight. Saturday is 7:30 a.m. to midnight. 
  • Architecture Library (N) 
    • Monday-Thursday: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
    • Friday: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
    • Sunday 2-6 p.m.
  • Biological Sciences/Pharmacy Library (BPL) (W)
    • Monday-Thursday: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
    • Friday: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
    • Closed on weekends
  • FAES Library (W) 
    • Monday-Thursday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
    • Friday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
    • Closed on weekends
  • Fine Arts Library (N)
    • Monday-Thursday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
    • Friday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
    • Sunday: 2-6 p.m.
  • Geology Library (S)
    • Monday-Thursday: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
    • Friday: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
    • Sunday: 2-6 p.m.
  • Music and Dance Library (N) 
    • Monday-Thursday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
    • Friday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
    • Closed on weekend
  • Thompson Library (Central) 
    • Monday-Thursday: 7:30 a.m. to midnight
    • Friday: 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.
    • Saturday: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
    • Sunday: 11 a.m. to midnight
  • Veterinary Medicine Library (W) 
    • Monday-Thursday: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
    • Friday: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
    • Closed on weekend