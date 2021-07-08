It was a Fourth of July like no other for the Ohio State football program.

Behind the recruiting prowess of defensive line coach Larry Johnson, the Buckeyes spent the holiday earning the commitment of the 24/7Sports No. 1 recruit of the 2021 class — defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau.

“That was big on my list, for me and my family. It was being developed not only as a player, but as a person,” Tuimoloau said Sunday. “What coach Johnson has been doing over there and his legacy, I felt like he could make that happen.”

Johnson’s success as a recruiter in the class of 2021 is not just limited to the Tuimoloau signing. The legendary coach also cooped up the No. 5 recruit in Pickerington North defensive end Jack Sawyer.

Sawyer already saw success in a Buckeye uniform with his breakout performance at the Ohio State spring game April 17. In the limited-contact scrimmage, Sawyer racked up four tackles alongside three sacks — including a strip sack of fellow freshman, quarterback Kyle McCord.

With Tuimoloau joining Sawyer as freshmen on an already deep defensive line unit, Johnson emphasized that he is unafraid to throw freshmen into large roles.

“I have never been afraid to play freshmen players,” Johnson said April 9. “If you have a chance to be in a five-or-six-deep defensive line room, we’re going to find a role for you.”

Johnson’s recruiting success this year comes during one of the most difficult times to recruit in the history of the sport.

A 15-month recruiting dead period kept recruits away from college campuses for official visits, so Johnson had to make changes to his typical recruiting strategy.

“It forced you to adapt. You probably have to do more in Zoom than you’ve done before,” Johnson said. “I am an on-hand guy. I like to touch and feel and it’s tough not being able to do that with players and really have that great connection that you need to have personally. So it’s been tough, but we’ve adapted.”

Hired by Urban Meyer in 2014, Johnson has played a vital role in Ohio State’s success since then — both on the field and off it.

An adept recruiter, Johnson has formed some of the most fearsome defensive lines in college football history — headlined by names like Nick Bosa, Chase Young and Jonathon Cooper.

Although Johnson is well known for his recruiting prowess, his strength lies in his ability to develop his top-tier talent.

Graduate defensive lineman Antwuan Jackson said Johnson’s developmental process is one that takes time to get them where they need to be.

“It’s a process, like coach J tells us,” Jackson said April 9. “His program, as a rushman, takes two to three years to get there and reach our potential.”

As the deep Buckeye defensive line heads into another season — spearheaded by junior defensive end Zach Harrison and graduate defensive tackle Haskell Garrett, who are both Johnson signees — Johnson said he’s looking forward to the season ahead for the Rushmen.

“I’m really excited about this group,” Johnson said. “So far it’s been really great to watch those guys work.”