Ohio State made one final splash in the class of 2021 Sunday, landing 24/7Sports top-ranked recruit J.T. Tuimoloau.

Tuimoloau — a five-star defensive lineman — was highly sought after throughout his recruitment, picking the Buckeyes over Oregon, Washington and USC. The Sammamish, Washington, native joins an already deep Ohio State defensive line room led by legendary coach Larry Johnson.

Tuimoloau was patient during the recruiting process, placing an emphasis on getting on-campus visits before making a decision. The pandemic prevented him from getting on campuses sooner due to a 15-month recruiting dead period, so he waited until June 4 to make his first official visit with Washington.

He spent June 17-20 in Columbus for his official visit with Ohio State. The coaching staff — including head coach Ryan Day — met him as he got off the plane at John Glenn International Airport.

Camaraderie may have also played a role in Tuimoloau’s decision, as he forged a close bond with Ohio State sophomore wide receiver Gee Scott Jr. during their playing days at Eastside Catholic High School.

“Miss playing with you brother! Let’s make it happen again! #WhyNot,” Scott tweeted June 27.

Ohio State now holds five of the top 10 players in the 24/7Sports class of 2021 recruiting rankings with the signing of Tuimoloau.