It was, as head coach Chris Holtmann described it, an interesting summer for the Ohio State men’s basketball program.

The Buckeyes saw multiple players go through the NBA draft process and Team USA camps, while losing their entire starting backcourt. With C.J. Walker graduating and Duane Washington Jr. deciding to forgo his senior season and enter the draft, Ohio State scoured the transfer portal to fill the void left by the duo.

Holtmann copped two graduate transfer guards in Penn State’s Jamari Wheeler and Louisiana’s Cedric Russell to keep the veteran identity of the backcourt intact.

“As the season went on, we thought we could definitely lose Duane and we knew C.J. was going to be moving on,” Holtmann said. “We needed some veteran guys.”

Wheeler — who transferred to Ohio State March 30 — was a consistent starter for Penn State the past three seasons and put together his strongest campaign in 2020-21. The Live Oak, Florida, native averaged career highs in points, rebounds, assists and steals per game in his senior season with the Nittany Lions.

Wheeler averaged 6.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists — alongside a Big Ten-best 1.8 steals — last year. His quick hands on the defensive end earned him a spot on his second-career Big Ten All-Defensive team in 2020-21.

As Wheeler brings a consistent effort on both sides of the ball, Holtmann expressed his excitement to have him in the program.

“He’s been an everyday guy in these workouts,” Holtmann said. “He has brought a competitiveness and a defensive approach that I think we need. He’s got to improve in some things defensively, but we all know his ballhawking is tremendous. And he competes, he really competes on that end.”

While Wheeler provides a skillset similar to Walker’s, Russell brings an offensive prowess similar to that of Washington.

Transferring to Ohio State July 9, Russell served as the Ragin’ Cajuns’ primary scoring option in 2020-21 — scoring a team-high 17.2 points per game on 41.9 percent from the field and 40 percent from three.

Russell earned a spot on the Sun Belt 2021 All-Conference first team, while leading Louisiana to the semi-finals in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament.

Although Russell boasts a similar offensive-minded play style to Washington, Holtmann said that he was not a reactionary replacement for Washington and still has areas to grow heading into his lone season with the Buckeyes.

“I think Cedric is going to have to figure out this level and the challenges in this level,” Holtmann said. “I do think he has a real ability to make shots. He’s proven that throughout his career.”

Holtmann said Russell is yet to join the team as he is still finishing up his degree at Louisiana.

The graduate-transfer duo joins a mixture of youth and experience that already populates the Ohio State backcourt.

Senior guard Jimmy Sotos enters his second year in the program after his first season was cut short after 12 games due to a shoulder injury that resulted in season-ending surgery. The Elk Grove, Illinois, native put up 1.7 points and 1.1 assists per game in his first season with Ohio State.

Holtmann said Sotos has been held out for most of the summer practice session as he continues to rehab his shoulder.

Freshman guard Meechie Johnson Jr. is also gearing up for his second season in the Ohio State program, as he joined the Buckeyes mid-season last year as a 17-year-old early enrollee.

Johnson showed poise in his limited minutes, despite his youth — providing the Buckeyes with 1.2 points per game on 38.9 percent from the field and 50 percent from three in 17 games.

As Johnson approaches his first full season with the Buckeyes, Holtmann expressed excitement about what the future holds for the young guard.

“I think last year really helped Meechie,” Holtmann said. “He’s had a good summer and I’m excited about what this year can be for him.”

Ohio State will also add the services of incoming freshman guard Malaki Branham, who earned the title of 2021 Mr. Basketball in Ohio while playing for St. Vincent-St. Mary’s. Branham was ranked as the No. 32 recruit in the 2021 class by ESPN.

As Ohio State’s summer practice sessions are coming to a close, Holtmann said there is still much to figure out regarding the makeup of the roster — including the backcourt.

“I could pull up the teams projected to win our league right now and you would see 13 to 14 scholarship players. This is not just unique to us,” Holtmann said. “At the end of the day, I think we’ll see guys that really rise to the occasion and whatever is given to them will be earned.”