After losing rising senior guard Duane Washington Jr. to the NBA draft Tuesday, the Buckeyes retained a key piece from their 2020-21 campaign Saturday.

Forward E.J. Liddell announced Saturday that he will withdraw his name from the 2021 NBA draft and return to Ohio State for his junior season.

Liddell played a major role for the Buckeyes in his sophomore season, tallying 16.2 points per game alongside a team-high 6.7 rebounds per game. His efforts earned him a spot on both All-Big Ten teams — with a first team nod from conference coaches.

Like Washington, Liddell competed at the 2021 NBA G-League Elite Camp to open the draft process. But, unlike his former teammate, he was unable to earn a spot at the 2021 NBA Combine.

Liddell now enters his junior season with high expectations and will likely play the feature role in the 2021-22 Buckeyes’ offense.