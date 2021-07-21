A shooting in the off-campus area occurred outside Little Bar before 9 p.m. Tuesday leaving one victim injured but stable. | Lantern Staff Photo

A shooting occurred outside Little Bar in the off-campus area north of Lane Avenue and High Street just before 9 p.m. Tuesday.

One person was injured and taken to Ohio State’s Wexner Medical Center, according to the Columbus Police Division dispatch. The victim is currently in stable condition.

According to a public safety notice, the victim is not an Ohio State student, faculty or staff member.

Suspects include three males seen fleeing southbound in a blue Dodge ram truck, the notice stated. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact CPD at 614-645-4545.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as it’s available.

This story was updated at 11:12 p.m. to include the victim’s lack of affiliation with Ohio State and known suspects.