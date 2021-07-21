A shooting occurred outside Little Bar in the off-campus area north of Lane Avenue and High Street just before 9 p.m. Tuesday.
One person was injured and taken to Ohio State’s Wexner Medical Center, according to the Columbus Police Division dispatch. The victim is currently in stable condition.
According to a public safety notice, the victim is not an Ohio State student, faculty or staff member.
Suspects include three males seen fleeing southbound in a blue Dodge ram truck, the notice stated. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact CPD at 614-645-4545.
This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as it’s available.
This story was updated at 11:12 p.m. to include the victim’s lack of affiliation with Ohio State and known suspects.