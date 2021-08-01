After the pandemic barred fans from Ohio Stadium and other Ohio State sporting events during the 2020-21 school year, fans will once again be allowed to populate their favorite Ohio State athletic venues this year.

During an interview with 10TV’s Dom Tiberi July 6, Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith said all signs point to Ohio State athletic events being played at full capacity.

“We’re going all the way live,” Smith said. “We won’t see any change in what we had prior to COVID. Now, we’re hopeful that we don’t end up in a situation where we have a huge spike as a result of the Delta variant. But right now, we’re all the way live, full stadium, full tailgating. The whole nine-yards.”

As Ohio State moves to return to full capacity in the ‘Shoe and other athletic locations, here are some tips for Ohio State football gamedays.

Make sure to arrive at least a half-hour before kickoff

If you’re looking to not miss a single moment of game action, it is imperative that you arrive at the stadium about a half-hour before the scheduled start time.

Lines to get into the stadium tend to get very long after that threshold, especially at student-section gates, making it difficult to get into the stadium without missing some early moments of the game.

Arriving a bit early also allows for easier access to food stands and restrooms, as those will get busier as the stadium populates and the game wears on.

Always have your BuckID on hand

It is important that you bring your BuckID with you to Ohio State sporting events, as it serves as a way for the red coats to know that you’re an Ohio State student.

If you’re trying to enter a football game from a student section gate, you must have your BuckID on hand or else it is possible that you will not be let into the game.

Outside of football and men’s basketball games, you can use your BuckID to access sporting events for free — this includes sports like women’s basketball and men’s and women’s ice hockey.

Leave your bags at the dorm

Ohio Stadium and the other Ohio State sporting venues have strict no-bag policies in order to keep each event as safe as possible.

With these strict guidelines, it is imperative that you leave any backpacks, drawstring bags or purses at your dorm, as you will not be allowed to bring them into any sporting event.

Wristlets and wallets are allowed, but they must be smaller than 5 by 8 by 1 inches.

Familiarize yourself with chants and traditions

Ohio State sporting events are made special thanks to the traditions that come with them.

Whether it’s chanting “O-H-I-O” during the game or singing “Carmen Ohio” after a Buckeyes triumph, it’s important to know and familiarize yourself with the various chants and traditions to get the full gameday experience.

Knowing all the Ohio State chants and traditions will further enhance the gameday experience into one that is unforgettable.