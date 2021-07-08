A male Ohio State student was taken to the hospital after being punched and then robbed just after midnight Thursday.

According to a public safety notice, he was walking in the area of 82 E. Woodruff Ave. when a golden sedan with three unknown male suspects approached him.

One of the suspects exited the vehicle, punched the student and took his cell phone and wallet, reports indicated. The student was taken to the hospital after suffering a laceration to the forehead.

Individuals with information are encouraged to call the Columbus Division of Police at 614-645-4545.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more is known about the student’s condition.