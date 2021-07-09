Ohio State will now offer incentives for students, faculty and staff to get vaccinated in hopes of exceeding a 65 percent vaccination rate before the fall semester begins, University President Kristina M. Johnson announced in a universitywide email Friday.

The university will award $50,000 in gift cards, football tickets and parking passes to Buckeyes who have been vaccinated and reported it to the university starting Aug. 2, according to the email. The prizes will be awarded through a random weekly drawing.

“Don’t wait: The sooner you are vaccinated, the sooner you will enjoy the protections of the vaccines — and the opportunity to win prizes for doing so,” Johnson said in the email.

Individuals who are not yet vaccinated can learn more about vaccination sites on the Safe and Healthy Buckeyes website.

Eligibility for these prizes will require students to report their vaccination status to the university through My BuckMD, Johnson said. The university will share more information about entering and contest rules before the first drawing.

Melissa Shivers, senior vice president for Student Life, said June 2 the university will consider removing COVID-19 guidelines if it reaches the target 70-80 percent vaccination rate and aligns with Ohio Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations.

Ohio State is not requiring students, faculty and staff to be vaccinated but encourages it, Shivers said.

According to the Wexner Medical Center’s website, Ohio State administers vaccines at four locations — Same-Day Care Outpatient Care East facility, Outpatient Care facility in Upper Arlington, University Health McCampbell Outpatient Care and Jesse Owens North Recreation Center — either through walk-ins or by appointment.

Individuals can schedule vaccine appointments on the MyChart website.