An Ohio State return-to-campus survey found increased anxiety, depression and burnout among students, contributing to a rise in unhealthy coping mechanisms.

The survey, administered by the Office of the Chief Wellness Officer, found that 71 percent of students experienced burnout in April, a 31 percent increase from August 2020. Accompanying research suggests that unhealthy coping mechanisms may be improved by helping students understand resources available to them for anxiety, stress or depression, Bernadette Melnyk, Ohio State’s chief wellness officer, said.

“If our students could learn more of these evidence-based strategies that we know work effectively to reduce stress, anxiety and depression, we might not see as many students in crisis,” Melnyk said.

Melnyk said the most recent mental health survey was the third in the series of studies conducted throughout the last academic year. The first survey was conducted in August 2020 and the second in December 2020.

According to the surveys, of the 1,072 students who responded, 49.6 percent screened positive for anxiety in April, compared to 39 percent in August 2020. Prevalence of depression increased as well, with 28.3 percent of students showing symptoms in April, compared to about 24 percent in August 2020.

Melnyk said a combination of the longevity of the pandemic, the political and racial unrest and the adaptation to virtual learning all contributed to the increase in burnout.

Students shared their unhealthy coping mechanisms — including less physical activity, higher use of tobacco and unhealthy eating habits — in the survey, all of which increased from August 2020 to April. Unhealthy eating habits increased from 25 to 29 percent, alcohol use rose from about 16 to 18 percent and tobacco or vaping increased from 6 to 8 percent. “Increased physical activity” decreased from 35 to 28 percent.

The survey also collected information about whether students saw a mental health professional. Those seeking clinical support almost doubled from August 2020 to April — from 13 to 22 percent.

Melnyk said when students have access and know the proper strategies to cope with anxiety, depression or stress, they will handle them in a healthier way and build resiliency.

The Office of the Chief Wellness Officer created the “Five to Thrive” mental health checklist as part of the new mental health commission, according to the Monday press release. The checklist includes establishing healthy habits, building resilience and coping skills and finding local mental health support.

Beyond the “Five to Thrive” checklist, the mental health commission, chaired by Melnyk and Melissa Shivers, senior vice president of the Office of Student Life at Ohio State, aims to improve mental health and well-being on campus.

Melnyk said the commission, which will ultimately report to Johnson, has met seven times and is working to share its recommendations on ways the university can improve its resources and engage more students. The mental health wellness app will also become a one-stop resource for students, she said.

“If students are suffering with stress, depression, anxiety or burnout to the point that it is affecting their ability to concentrate or function, it’s time to get help, and getting the need for help should not be seen as a weakness. It’s a strength to be self-aware and to go and seek help,” Melnyk said.

Melnyk said while having ample resources is important, word-of-mouth will also help improve utilization among students.

“I need all of our students to make sure they can help other students know where those resources are,” Melnyk said. “Direct them on where to get some help. We can do that as a community, and when you see somebody struggling, it’s just so important to pause, just for a few seconds, and say to that person, ‘Are you OK today?’ That’s all it takes.”