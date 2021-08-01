Pandemic restrictions are largely a thing of the past, which means concerts, festivals and other gatherings are back on the table. Whether you’re an indie girl, a scream queen or something in-between, the Columbus music scene has an option for you.
Although this list is long, it is not exhaustive and does not include shows that have been permanently sold out, such as Caamp Aug. 27-28 and Glass Animals Sept. 24. You can keep an eye out for local artist spotlights through The Lantern’s Columbus’ Own and listen to songs by many of the artists coming to Columbus during the first month of the school year through the What’s Up: Concert Edition Spotify playlist.
Please note: Prices are listed before taxes/fees and are for general admission seating unless otherwise noted.
FESTIVALS
- Tuesday, Aug. 31
- Sad Summer Festival 2:30 p.m at EXPRESS LIVE! ($39.99)
- Friday-Saturday, Sept. 3-4
- Breakaway at Historic Crew Stadium (One-day pass starting at $69.99, two-day pass starting at $119.99)
POP
- Friday, Sept. 10
- Moon Taxi 7 p.m. at Newport Music Hall ($23)
- Wednesday, Sept. 15
- Bleachers 7 p.m. at EXPRESS LIVE! ($35)
- Thursday, Sept. 16
- Jordy Searcy 7 p.m. at The Basement ($12)
- Monday, Sept. 20
- Future Islands: Calling Out In Space Tour 7 p.m. at Newport Music Hall (General admission $26)
- Tuesday, Sept. 21
- Sub Urban and Bella Poarch 6 p.m. at A&R Music Bar ($25)
- Thursday, Sept. 23
- Munn with Delanie Leclerc 7:30 p.m. at Rumba Cafe ($15)
COUNTRY AND FOLK
- Friday, Aug. 27
- WCBE presents The Mountain Goats 8 p.m. at The Athenaeum Theatre ($39.50)
- Saturday, Sept. 4
- Lady A: What a Song Can Do Tour 2021 with Carly Pearce 6 p.m. at EXPRESS LIVE! ($59.50)
- Friday, Sept. 10
- Jelly Roll — Work In Progress Tour 6:30 p.m. at EXPRESS LIVE! ($30)
- Friday, Sept. 17
- Tanner Usrey 7 p.m. at the Woodlands Tavern ($15)
- Saturday, Sept. 18
- Colter Wall 7 p.m. at Newport Music Hall ($25)
- There are currently no tickets available, but more may open up at a later date.
- Colter Wall 7 p.m. at Newport Music Hall ($25)
- Saturday, Sept. 18
- Eric Church: The Gather Again Tour 8 p.m. at the Nationwide Arena (Tickets starting at $48)
ROCK
- Tuesday, Aug. 31
- Blackberry Smoke: You Hear Georgia Tour 7:30 p.m. at The Athenaeum Theatre ($35)
- Thursday, Sept. 16
- BravoArtist presents The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus 8 p.m. at Skully’s Music Diner ($20)
- Wednesday, Sept. 22
- Dance Gavin Dance — Afterburner Tour 6 p.m. at EXPRESS LIVE! ($29.50)
- Thursday, Sept. 23
- Taking Back Sunday 6 p.m. at EXPRESS LIVE! ($35)
- Thursday, Sept. 23
- Guns N’ Roses 2021 Tour 7 p.m. at the Schottenstein Center (Tickets starting at $59)
INDIE AND ALTERNATIVE
- Tuesday, Sept. 7
- Faye Webster 7 p.m. at A&R Music Bar ($14)
- Monday, Sept. 13
- Levitation Room with Evolfo 8 p.m. at Rumba Cafe ($12)
- Tuesday, Sept. 14
- CD 92.9 presents Japanese Breakfast 7:30 p.m. at The Athenaeum Theatre ($25)
- Thursday, Sept. 16
- Briston Maroney 7 p.m. at A&R Music Bar ($15)
- Friday, Sept. 17
- Okey Dokey 7 p.m. at The Basement ($10)
HIP HOP AND R&B
- Friday, Aug. 27
- RiFF RAFF 9 p.m. at Skully’s Music Diner ($25)
- Friday, Sept. 10
- Cal Scruby: The Unsigned Tour 7 p.m. at A&R Music Bar ($15)
- Tuesday, Sept. 21
- WCBE presents Tank & the Bangas 8 p.m. at Skully’s Music Diner ($20)
METAL
- Saturday, Aug. 29
- SOULFLY Plus Niviane 7 p.m. at Skully’s Music Diner ($20)
- Thursday, Sept. 2
- Fozzy 6 p.m. at Newport Music Hall ($23)
- Saturday, Sept. 11
- Coheed and Cambria with The Used 5:30 p.m. at EXPRESS LIVE! ($45)
- Monday, Sept. 20
- PRIMUS — A Tribute to Kings 6 p.m. at EXPRESS LIVE! ($39.50)
OTHER
- Wednesday, Sept. 8
- Flogging Molly and Violent Femmes 5:30 p.m. at EXPRESS LIVE! ($44.99)
- Thursday, Sept. 9
- Rauw Alejandro — World Tour 2021 8 p.m. at La Boom Columbus ($60)