Whether you are looking to rock out, appreciate some art or pig out at a festival, The Lantern has you covered. Here you will find a heavily researched — but still tragically incomplete — list of happenings around Columbus and online this week. Click the title of any event for more info.

Please note: Admission prices are listed before taxes/fees and for general admission, unless otherwise specified.

MUSIC AND PERFORMANCES

Thursday, July 29

Easton Unplugged 6-9 p.m. at The Yard at Easton Town Center (FREE) Native to Columbus, acoustic group Gathering Stars will be playing at this event, which is held every Thursday.

LIVE @ Polaris 2021 6:45-9:15 p.m. at Polaris Fashion Place Main Entrance (FREE) Polaris will be hosting The New Frontiers, an indie rock band, as a part of this event held every Thursday for the rest of July and August.

Charles Wesley Godwin with Luke Burkhardt 7 p.m. at Woodlands Tavern ($15) A folksy singer-songwriter, Charles Wesley Godwin creates music inspired by rolling hills and wide-open spaces and will be bringing a taste of West Virginia to Columbus.



Friday, July 30

92.3 WCOL’s Presents Justin Moore 4 p.m. at Flannagan’s Dublin ($40) Yeehaw! Country crooner Justin Moore will be playing at this Irish-themed venue all night with opening acts Heath Sanders and Ingrid Andress.



Tuesday, Aug. 3

Modest Mouse at Express LIVE! 6 p.m. at Express LIVE! ($42.50) This indie rock group is far from mousy and will be performing rain or shine with opening band The Districts.



FOOD AND DRINK

Friday, July 30 and Saturday, July 31

3rd Annual Columbus Food and Wine Festival 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. at Goodale Park (FREE) Admission to this tasty event is free to all and includes access to food vendors such as Tortilla Street Food and Q’s Cakes. Wine-tasting packages are available for purchase.



Saturday, July 31

Columbus Margarita and Mimosa Fest 2-8 p.m. at Callahan’s ($26.99) National Margarita Day isn’t until February, but fans of fruity drinks can find their fair share at this festival. Attendees should be aware that the registration window for the event is from 2-4 p.m., so be punctual.



ART AND FILM

Friday, July 30

Film/Video Classics: “Playtime” 7 p.m. at the Wexner Center for the Arts’ Film/Video Theater ($5 for students) Presenting commentary on modern architecture and the way in which it imposes rigidity in society, this film by Jacques Tati follows two people as they make their way through winding Parisian streets, never to meet.

Movies Under the Stars: “Strangers on a Train” 7:30 p.m. at Green Lawn Abbey ($5) Preceded by a picnic with It’s Simplie Delicious food truck on-site at 7:30 p.m., this film by Alfred Hitchcock will play at dusk. Don’t forget to bring a chair or blanket!



OTHER

Thursday, July 29

Christopher Titus 7:30 p.m. at Funny Bone ($25 per person, tables of 2 and 4 available) For those who can’t make it to a Thursday performance, comedian Christopher Titus will be performing at Funny Bone Comedy Club and Restaurant through Saturday, July 31.



Wednesday, Aug. 4

Dublin Irish Festival: Dublin Irish Days Timing and pricing dependent on which events are attended This four-day festival across downtown Dublin will consist of concerts, plays, a 5K and the free DubCrawl, where interested participants can eat, drink and enjoy live music in participating shops and restaurants. Ticket prices and the schedule for separate plays and concerts are available on the Dublin Irish Festival website.



Thursday, Aug. 5

The Science of Big Machines 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at COSI Columbus (included with general admission) This three-day exhibition, consisting of a collection of construction equipment that visitors can get behind the wheels of, will take place for the 19th time at the COSI Columbus Center.

