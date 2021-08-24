After Texas and Oklahoma announced their intentions to join the SEC in late July, the Big Ten, Pac-12 and ACC elected to form a conference alliance to prepare for the shifting landscape of collegiate athletics.

The three conferences announced Tuesday that they will work closely to collaborate on the future of college athletics and will form a scheduling alliance. While the conferences will still be competitive on the field, they will collaborate on issues including NIL and the future structure of the NCAA.

“Student-athletes have been and will remain the focal point of the Big Ten, ACC and PAC-12 Conferences,” Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren said in the release. “Today, through this alliance, we furthered our commitment to our student-athletes by prioritizing our academics and athletics value systems. We are creating opportunities for student-athletes to have elite competition and are taking the necessary steps to shape and stabilize the future of college athletics.”

The alliance will include scheduling stipulations for football, men’s and women’s basketball and Olympic Sports and will create new inter-conference matchups. The scheduling aspect will begin as soon as possible, but each conference will still need to honor their current media contract obligations.

In football, the scheduling alliance will seek to create marquee matchups across the three conferences. On the basketball side, the conferences will add early and mid-season games alongside annual events that will include matchups between them. The Big Ten already has an annual event with the ACC, in the form of the Big Ten-ACC challenge in men’s basketball.

The scheduling alliance will extend to Olympic Sports as well, as the three conferences will look for opportunities to schedule events among them.