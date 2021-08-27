The Columbus Association for Performing Arts will require the use of face masks while inside all CAPA venues beginning Wednesday.

According to a statement released on CAPA’s website Thursday, venues such as the Lincoln Theatre, Ohio Theatre, Southern Theatre, Palace Theatre, Riffe Center Theatre Complex and additional studio theaters will require the use of face masks for all guests, staff and volunteers regardless of vaccination status. Free, disposable face masks will be provided upon request.

Additionally, CAPA stated individual artists and organizations may require proof of vaccination upon entry for some performances. Ticket holders are advised to check www.CBUSArts.com for any policy changes for specific performances.

CAPA stated the policy change follows the increase of COVID-19 transmission rates in Franklin County. The organization stated it will be closely monitoring state and local guidelines and will alter its COVID-19 policies as needed in order to keep all guests, staff and volunteers safe.