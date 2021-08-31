As students make their way around campus to classes this school year, closures at Ohio State might require they take a detour.

Closures and road restrictions that will affect Buckeye travel plans can be found on the Facilities Operation and Development’s website. Restrictions along roads, bike paths and walkways are just some of the obstacles the campus community will encounter this school year, according to the Time and Change website.

According to the Time and Change website, closures and ongoing construction include:

Lane restrictions on Woody Hayes and John Herrick drives, including the Herrick bridge

Blocked bike paths and pedestrian walkways near the Wexner Medical Center, Cannon Drive and 10th and 12th avenues

Construction on the Interdisciplinary Health Sciences Center, located at the corner of 11th and Neil avenues

Renovation of Newton Hall on Neil Avenue

Construction of a new parking garage located on the corner of Medical Center and Old Cannon drives

Construction on the Arts District and 15+High on or near High Street.

Nicole Holman, assistant director of marketing and communications in the Office of Administration and Planning, said information on construction projects is also shared through social media and university newsletters.

Transportation and Traffic Management has an OSUGo traffic text alert service that Holman said will allow customers to opt-in to receive text alerts about major campus construction, road closures and events that will impact traffic and travel.

Holman also said the university encourages students to travel safely through the Share the Road traffic safety campaign.

The campaign is “an educational initiative to promote safe behaviors when walking, biking, scooting or driving around campus,” according to the website. Holman said there will be a sidewalk chalk art contest on Sept. 9 from 5-7 p.m. at Wexner Center of the Arts Plaza near 15th Avenue and High Street to accompany the initiative. More information is available on the Share the Road website.