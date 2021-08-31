Starting his first game without ever having thrown a pass presents an interesting first hurdle for newly appointed redshirt freshman quarterback C.J. Stroud.

Fortunately, Stroud will have one of college football’s most highly regarded wide receiver rooms surrounding him that’s eager to build off a historic 2020 season.

In fact, junior wide receiver and First Team All-Big Ten selection Garrett Wilson made a lofty comparison about Stroud and a two-time Super Bowl winner last week on Big Ten Network.

“I say with C.J., he really drops the ball in there. The best way to put it is like Russell Wilson,” Wilson said. “The ball, it falls on you, so it makes it really easy to catch the deep ball.”

It remains to be seen in a meaningful game, but Stroud has looked the part in open practices throughout August. The Rancho Cucamonga, California, native threw for 185 yards and two touchdowns during the spring game back in April, both highs among Buckeyes quarterbacks.

Stroud will have another First Team All-Big Ten receiver on the opposite side of the field in senior Chris Olave, who was named one of Ohio State’s six captains.

Olave said he worked with Stroud to build chemistry and timing during the offseason, consisting of early- and late-night work. The fellow California native also gave eyebrow-raising praise for the new gunslinger.

“C.J. is a rare talent, I believe,” Olave said. “His arm talent is off the charts. He’s going to put the ball there where we need it.”

Stroud competed with fellow redshirt freshman Jack Miller III and freshman Kyle McCord to be the heir for the position previously held by Justin Fields, who earned Big Ten Griese-Brees Quarterback of the Year honors and was selected 11th overall by the Chicago Bears during the NFL Draft in April.

Olave said Fields and Stroud are “similar, but they are very different,” and wide receivers coach Brian Hartline said it’s always different any time a new arm slot or hand is changed at quarterback.

Despite that, Hartline said his wide receivers are well-adjusted and it’ll be their job to be in the right spot at the right time and remain uncovered.

“I think the most impressive thing with C.J. has just been his calm and his poise,” Hartline said. “I think he is able to hit a throw, be happy about it, miss a throw, move on to the next throw and still hold himself accountable. We are a better room because of him playing at quarterback.”

Perhaps Stroud brought his calmness and poise on the field with him from high school. Sophomore wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba met Stroud during the All-American Bowl before the pair joined Ohio State in January 2020.

Smith-Njigba said he’s seen Stroud develop physically and expects him to throw the ball well in scarlet and gray. But more so, Smith-Njigba thinks Stroud’s intangibles are exemplary.

“They’re going to see a leader, first off,” Smith-Njigba said. “I feel like he took a big step from last year to this year just speaking up. Everybody loves C.J. He’s a competitor. They’re going to see a competitor, a fighter, a guy who just wants to win and can sling the ball.”

Fellow sophomore wideout Julian Fleming said he saw Stroud’s leadership capability right away. Fleming feels as though Stroud progressed through the playbook with each passing day during the preseason, and said he’ll give the receivers a chance to make a play with each throw.

“I’m really excited for C.J. He’s a great player. He’s got great potential,” Fleming said. “On any throw he’s going to give you a chance where you can make a play and you get to make what you want of it. He’s very consistent. He’s a great quarterback.”

Head coach Ryan Daymentioned that Stroud must now go and put it all together on the field during a game.

Succeeding two previous Heisman trophy finalists and having not thrown a pass at the college level, there will be plenty of eyes on the Buckeyes quarterback in his first starting shot in competition. That chance comes on the road in Minnesota Thursday, when Stroud trots onto the field.

“I got all the confidence in C.J.,” Olave said. “He’s a confident dude. He’s not going to let none of that get to him. I believe in him just like I believed in Justin. I believe he’s going to make the right throws and the right reads. I didn’t really know him until he got here his freshman year, but we connected right away, so that’s huge for us.”