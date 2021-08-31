Former Ohio State midfielder Justin Inacio has found a new home with the Calgary Roughnecks, joining the team as the 10th selection in the 2021 National Lacrosse League Draft.

A veteran of 40 games as a Buckeye, Inacio saw his professional dreams come to life Saturday and expressed gratitude for how far he’s come in his lacrosse career.

“I’m grateful,” Inacio said. “Surprised to be the 10th pick, but just excited for the future; and the work starts now.”

With attention to his prospective professional team, Ohio State men’s lacrosse coach Nick Myers said Inacio is a perfect fit for the Roughnecks — pointing to Calgary’s style of play.

“He (Inacio) plays a blue-collar style of defense that Calgary embodies and prides themselves on,” Myers said.

The Roughnecks are the second team to draft Inacio, as he was selected as the 14th pick of the 2020 Major Series Lacrosse league by Brooklin L.C.

Inacio played two games with Brooklin L.C., both resulting in victories, and said he hopes he can carry that experience into his final season with the Buckeyes and beyond with the Roughnecks.

“It was a great experience; helped me grow as a player, in regard to the faceoff position,” Inacio said. “It was very tough and physical, something I’ll be able to carry over to the Roughnecks.”

Despite being drafted by the Roughnecks, Inacio plans to return to Ohio State for a fifth year in 2022 due to COVID-19 eligibility relief.

During a shortened season this year, Inacio ranked second in the Big Ten in face-off win percentage,.551, and won a season-high 19 faceoffs against the University of Maryland.

Inacio also ranked No. 1 in the Big Ten, as well as in face-off win percentage in 2020 before the COVID-19 outbreak canceled the season.

As a top-tier face-off specialist, Inacio pointed to that aspect of his game as somewhere he can make an impact at the next level.

“My goal is to make an impact as soon as possible. I’m very confident in my abilities to get the team the ball and make plays off the face-off,” Inacio said.

Myers said he believes the extra year will strengthen Inacio’s game and solidify him as a Buckeye great.

“He’s going to come back to Columbus, get a little bit stronger and have a full season with us to really grow as a leader before heading to Calgary,” Myers said. “He’s going to also break a couple of records along the way.”

Inacio pointed to Myers as playing a key role in his decision to return for his fifth year.

“I was leaning toward coming back, especially with COVID-19 cutting off my junior year,” Inacio said. “Coach Myers called me and I knew it was a no-brainer. I answered, ‘Yes, I’m coming back.’”