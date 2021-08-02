Ohio State will now require all students, faculty and staff to wear masks indoors on campus, regardless of their vaccination status, University President Kristina M. Johnson announced in an universitywide email Monday.

Johnson said the university updated its policy due to the rapid spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant across Ohio and the nation. She said the reinstatement of masks reflects the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidance and will improve campus health and safety.

The CDC issued updated guidance Tuesday, advising individuals in areas of “substantial or high transmission” to wear masks indoors, regardless of their vaccination status.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, as of Thursday, there are 975 positive COVID-19 cases in Franklin County.

In the month of June there were a total of 911 new COVID-19 cases in Franklin County, according to the Ohio Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard. The numbers increased to 1,839 COVID-19 cases in Franklin County during the month of July.

The state of Ohio saw 17,507 COVID-19 cases during July, which is 10,112 cases more than the 7,395 reported in June, according to the Ohio Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard.

“Throughout the pandemic, Ohio State has adapted its actions based on new information and expertise from local, state and federal health officials as well as our own medical and public health experts,” Johnson said. “We will continue to follow this approach as we prepare for a robust, in-person experience in the upcoming academic year.”

The change in masking policy comes after Johnson announced plans for fall reactivation in an email Tuesday. She shared information about required vaccination reporting, move-in and weekly surveillance testing for both vaccinated and unvaccinated students, masking requirements and details on quarantine and isolation housing.

Johnson said fully vaccinated people are not required to wear masks outside, but individuals who aren’t vaccinated must wear them.

About 73 percent of the Ohio State community is vaccinated, Johnson said. The university continues to encourage those who aren’t vaccinated to schedule an appointment and get the vaccine.

All students, faculty and staff are required to report their vaccination status by Thursday. The vaccination rate will inform public health decisions such as testing requirements for students and mask policies.

Johnson said the university will continue to adapt to the changes recommended by local, state and federal health officials.