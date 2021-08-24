20-year-old Arron Anderson was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery in relation to a Monday night robbery of an Ohio State student, the Columbus Division of Police announced in a tweet Tuesday.

At 11:20 p.m. Monday, a 21-year-old Ohio State student was walking back to his dorm in the area of King Avenue and Highland Street, the tweet stated. The student heard a male yell at him and turned around to find two suspects wearing bandanas and one was pointing a handgun at him.

The notice stated the suspects stole the student’s backpack before ordering him to the ground and fleeing.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact CPD’s Robbery Unit at 614-645-4665 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS.