A male Ohio State student was robbed at gunpoint early Monday morning in the off-campus area around East 16th and Waldeck Avenues.

The student was walking west on 16th Avenue when the suspect exited a vehicle, confronted the student and stole his cellphone before fleeing northbound, according to a public safety notice.

The notice stated no injuries were reported and The Columbus Division of Police continue to investigate the incident. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Columbus Police at 614-645-4545.