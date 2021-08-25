An Ohio State student was robbed on Indianola and Woodruff avenues early Wednesday morning.

The student was walking with friends around 2 a.m. when two suspects appeared, pointed a gun at the student and demanded his valuables, according to a neighborhood safety notice.

The student handed the suspects his phone and then turned around and ran. The suspects then fled the area. No injuries were reported, according to the notice.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Columbus Division of Police at 614-645-4545.