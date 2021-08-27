A public safety response exercise will be held outside Newport Music Hall located on High Street Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The exercise, run by Franklin County Emergency Management and Homeland Security, will simulate several coordinated terrorist attacks with individuals acting as “victims” at multiple locations across Franklin County, according to a Franklin County Emergency Management and Homeland Security press release.

The simulation will include hundreds of participants from public safety, private sector and non-governmental agencies across Franklin County with the goal to prepare first responders for emergency situations.

Saturday’s training will also take place at the Fire & Ice Headquarters, Bolton Field, VSP, Anheuser-Busch Brewery, Cardinal Health and Historic Crew Stadium, according to the release.