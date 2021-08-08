The football victory bell sounded in the ‘Shoe to commemorate the class of 2020 after their final year at Ohio State was cut short by the pandemic at an in-person ceremony Saturday.

Ohio State football head coach Ryan Day and his wife, Nina Day, shared life lessons learned throughout their time together in a message to students, family and friends at the in-person ceremony and over a live stream.

Nina Day said while commencement is a time for celebration, she understands the anxiety some graduates may experience about the future amid the pandemic.

“If you’re like most recent graduates, you’re feeling both excitement and apprehension, about what the next weeks, months and years will bring,” Nina Day said.

Spring 2020 Commencement was postponed March 17, 2020, due to COVID-19. It was originally scheduled for May 3, 2020, in which a virtual commencement was held in place of an in-person ceremony.

The university honored 18,400 graduates from the class of 2020, Melissa Shivers, senior vice president for student life, said — including 13,712 Bachelors and Associate degrees, 2,968 Masters, 866 doctorates and 854 graduate professional degrees and certificates.

Ryan Day said when he was going through a rough time in his career and was fired from several jobs, he found it important to have a strong support system to motivate him despite challenges he faced.

“We found people we could confide in, who could give us an outside perspective and could give us sound advice,” Ryan Day said. “So lesson number one, class of 2020, find a good coach for when times get tough.”

Nina Day said when she has struggled with anxiety, her family and friends provided crucial support which kept her grounded.

“We put a good team around us — people we could trust, people who could challenge us, who gave us strength, who never let us give up,” Nina Day said. “So lesson number two, build yourself a trusted team and keep them in your corner.”

University President Kristina M. Johnson said she was impressed by the class of 2020’s resilience when the school year unexpectedly shifted online, ending in-person events and concluding with a virtual commencement.

“All of us have lived through a time of such turmoil, so much pain and sacrifice on the part of so many, that reaching for anything less than greatness feels inadequate to the moment, and to the memory of those who’ve died,” Johnson said. “I hope all of you, the brilliant and resilient class of 2020 will continue reaching for greatness.”

In a special tribute to the graduates, the Ohio State marching band also performed the fight song.

There are high expectations that come with being a Buckeye, Ryan Day said. He added that despite the responsibility, there will be uncontrollable moments in life that the graduates should not concern themselves with right out of the gate.

“As you go from here, know that you’re in for a wild ride,” Ryan Day said. “Not everything will be OK all the time, but when it is, take a breath in your tunnel, run out onto the field and raise your arms high, with fists pumping. You deserve it.”