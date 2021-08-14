Promowest Productions, which owns four Columbus concert venues including Express Live! and Newport Music Hall, will now require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test up to 72 hours prior for entry.

Express Live!, Newport Music Hall, A&R Music Bar and The Basement will stop accepting negative tests in place of vaccination beginning no later than Oct. 1, AEG Presents, the company that owns Promowest, said in a statement. This will allow time for unvaccinated patrons to update their vaccination status if they so choose, AEG Presents stated.

“Just a few weeks ago, we were optimistic about where our business, and country, were heading,” Jay Marciano, chairman and CEO of AEG Presents, stated. “The Delta variant, combined with vaccine hesitancy, is pushing us in the wrong direction again. We realize that some people might look at this as a dramatic step, but it’s the right one.”

This decision means Promowest’s venues will follow in the footsteps of smaller Columbus venues. Natalie’s Music Hall and Kitchen requires proof of vaccination or a negative test from up to 48 hours prior for entry to all Natalie’s locations as of Aug. 11, according to its website, and Ace of Cups has the same requirements as of Aug. 4, according to a Facebook post.