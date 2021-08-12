Whether you are looking to rock out, appreciate some art or pig out at a festival, The Lantern has you covered. Here you will find a heavily researched — but still tragically incomplete — list of happenings around Columbus this week. Click the title of any event for more info.

Please note: Admission prices are listed before taxes/fees.

MUSIC AND PERFORMANCES

Thursday, Aug. 12

The Secret Garden 8 p.m. at Schiller Park ($25) Running Thursdays through Sundays for the next month, this story of nature and friendship is sure to warm your heart. Your ticket comes with a blanket, which will serve as seating and a souvenir.

Talisha Holmes 6 p.m. at Easton Town Center (FREE) A Columbus native, Holmes’ music is a unique mix of jazz, soul, pop and folk. Located in Easton’s newest district, this summer concert series, Easton Unplugged, features new and local artists each Thursday evening to get you ready for the weekend.



Friday, Aug. 13

Honey & Blue 8 p.m. at Natalie’s Grandview ($12) Enjoy good food and drinks while Honey & Blue’s mix of pop, blues and soul fill Natalie’s Grandview for the group’s final summer concert of the year.



Saturday, Aug. 14

Aminah Celebration Days: Urban Strings Concert 2 p.m. at the Columbus Museum of Art (FREE) A unique collaboration featuring musicians of the New Albany High School Chamber Orchestra and the Columbus Symphony Orchestra will perform compositions inspired by the exhibition “Raggin’ On: The Art of Aminah Brenda Lynn Robinson’s House and Journals.”

Summer614 3 p.m. at Columbus Commons ($40) The fourth annual Summer614 music festival will feature a variety of hit R&B and hip-hop artists from the ‘80s to early 2000s, as well as food, drinks and vendors.

tOHIO Summer Jam! 7 p.m. at Skully’s Music-Diner ($10) The “This Only Happens In Ohio” concert is hosted by A$IA Music and will feature guest performances by MG Sleepy, Main St, Paris Baguette, EBN SOS, Kentay Cowboy and more.



Sunday, Aug. 15

The String Cheese Incident 6 p.m. at Express Live! ($52.20) Colorado-native country-rock band The String Cheese Incident’s tour is making a stop in Columbus this weekend. They’re playing the outdoor venue at Express Live! rain or shine.

Summer in the Short North 3 p.m. at Skully’s Music-Diner ($10) Open to all ages, this Skully’s Summer in the Short North presents Sounds Like Summer ‘21, featuring While I’m Away, Under The Ladder, Cozen, Matt Steidle & That’s The Breaks and more.



FOOD AND DRINK

Saturday, Aug. 14

HP Bar Crawl 2 p.m. in Columbus ($10-$22) We solemnly swear we’re up to no good by telling you the Harry Potter-themed bar crawl is returning to Columbus. The bar crawl will include themed cocktails, food and drink specials, a costume contest, DJs at select venues and more at participating venues.



ART AND FILM

Thursday, Aug. 12

“ Do the Right Thing ” 8 p.m. at South Drive-In Theatre (FREE) Spike Lee’s classic film features Rosie Perez, Bill Nunn, Ossie Davis, Samuel L. Jackson and more in a story about an African American neighborhood, simmering racial tensions and a tragic ending that still sparks relevance today.



Friday, Aug. 13

“ Daughters of the Dust” 7 p.m. at The Wexner Center for the Arts ($5-$9) Written and directed by Julie Dash, “Daughters of the Dust,” set in the early 1900s, tells the story of the Peazant family and the richness of the Gullah culture of the sea islands off the coast of South Carolina and Georgia.

“ Friday the 13th ” 7:30 p.m. at The Ohio Theatre ($6) What better way to enjoy this spooky holiday than by watching this classic horror film on the big screen? Presented by CAPA’s Summer Movie Series, “Friday the 13th” will be screened in signature Nite-Owl theatre style with retro commercials and pre-recorded vignettes.



Saturday, Aug. 14

“ Out of the Past ” 7:30 p.m. at The Ohio Theatre ($6) Starring Robert Mitchum, Jane Greer and Kirk Douglas, this classic noir film features dark cinematography, a femme fatale and an exciting storyline containing betrayal, blackmail, romance and moral ambiguity.



OTHER

Friday, Aug. 13

Polaris Night Market 6 p.m. at Polaris Fashion Place (FREE) Enjoy the open-air market in the main parking lot of Polaris Fashion Place featuring local shopping, live music, food and drink, art and a pop-up beer garden.



Saturday, Aug. 14

Festival Latino 11 a.m. at Genoa Park (FREE) This large festival will celebrate Latin American culture through traditional music and dancing, food and drink and cultural pottery, jewelry, art and crafts.

2021 Mid-Ohio Indie Author Book Expo 3 p.m. at Elks Lodge in Grove City (FREE) Be it sci-fi, fantasy, horror or romance, this is the premier event for indie authors. The family-friendly book expo will include a food vendor, door prizes and book giveaways.

