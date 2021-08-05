Whether you are looking to rock out, appreciate some art or pig out at a festival, The Lantern has you covered. Here you will find a heavily researched — but still tragically incomplete — list of happenings around Columbus and online this week. Click the title of any event for more info.

Please note: Admission prices are listed before taxes/fees and for general admission.

MUSIC AND PERFORMANCES

Thursday, Aug. 5

Eurydice 8 p.m. at Schiller Park ($25) A modern retelling of the classic Greek myth, viewers will fall in love with the tragic love story all over again while watching this play. “Eurydice” will run from Aug. 5-8.

Gemini Syndrome 6 p.m. at The KING of CLUBS ($15) Not for the faint of heart, alternative metal band Gemini Syndrome will be joined by OVTLIER and Pushing Veronica. Tickets bought day-of are an additional $5.



Saturday, Aug. 7

Scott H. Biram 8 p.m. at The Shrunken Head ($15) Musician, producer and ordained minister Scott H. Biram will bring his unique combination of blues, country and punk to Columbus this weekend.

Ace Aura 8 p.m. at Skully’s Music-Diner ($20) Although Skully’s Music-Diner is both a diner and a club, dubstep artist Ace Aura will be taking full advantage of the latter title this weekend with his high-energy sound.

Brandi Sparks 6 p.m. at Barrel and Boar Creekside (FREE) Brandi Sparks, an Ohio native, will be bringing her strong vocals and folksy tunes to the outskirts of Columbus, playing at Barrel and Boar Canal Winchester Aug. 6 as well.



Thursday, Aug. 12

The Secret Garden 8 p.m. at Schiller Park ($25) It’s no secret: this heart-wrenching story will be running Thursday through Sunday for the next month. Your ticket comes with a blanket, which will serve as seating and a souvenir.



FOOD AND DRINK

Friday, Aug. 6

Columbus Cocktail Party 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. at COhatch Easton ($50) This event is both a cocktail-creating course and party, perfect for a date night, girl’s night or solo night. Participants will be able to choose between either taking the class or participating in the party and are also welcome to do both. Tickets for each event are $50 and $100 for both mixing and dancing.

St. James 37th Annual Brats and Crafts Festival 4-9 p.m. at 5660 Trabue Road (FREE) This event will celebrate German culture in the forms of homemade food, beer, dancing, polka-style music and more from Aug. 6-8. Event hours differ based on day, so be sure to check if attending the Saturday and Sunday festivities.



Saturday, Aug. 7

Grain + Grape Maine Event 5 p.m. at Grain + Grape (FREE) Cousins Maine Lobster, as seen on Shark Tank, is a food truck that serves authentic Maine lobster across the United States and will be in Columbus this weekend. Stop by Grain + Grape, a local spirits store, to get a taste of the Nnortheast at the Cousins Maine Lobster food truck.

2021 Westgate Farmers Market 9 a.m. to noon at West Gate Lodge Llawn (FREE) The Westgate Farmers Market brings together fresh produce and food vendors every first and third Saturday of the month, June through October. Some of the vendors in attendance this week will be Slice of Heaven Bakery, Kerns Market Garden, Too Good Eats and Spicy Mike’s Hot Sauce.



Sunday, Aug. 8

Coffee Outside Ride time and location TBD (FREE) This wholesome outdoor activity takes place once a month and involves a bike ride to or at a public park before sitting down to brew some coffee. The exact meeting time and location will be shared with riders before the event takes place, so be sure to reserve tickets as soon as possible.



ART AND FILM

Friday, Aug. 6

What? Music and Arts Festival 2 p.m. at the Steelton Yards ($59.99) The third annual What? Music and Arts Festival will feature art in every form, from gallery art to food and cultural vendors, and will take place Aug. 6-7, with doors opening at 2 p.m.



Saturday, Aug. 7

August Hilltop Art Hop 6 p.m. at 3060 W. Broad St. (FREE) This partnership between the 3060 Gallery and Clay Street Ceramics will culminate in a night of both art and music as vivid art from Hassan Qureshi and Miranda Gray will be on display, accompanied by the Nationwide Childrens’ Hospital Saxophone Ensemble.



OTHER

Saturday, Aug. 7

Birdwatching for Beginners 10 a.m. at Grange Insurance Audubon Center (FREE) Bring your binoculars to scout out birds while learning tips that will turn you into a professional birdwatcher in no time. Be sure to register for this event ahead of time, and if you don’t own a pair of binoculars, there will be some available.



Wednesday, Aug. 11

Acrylic Pour Workshop 6 p.m. at 400 West Rich ($35) Artists Nicki Burton and Dana Grubbe will guide participants through a technique called Dutch Pour, allowing participants to walk away from the class with their own unique acrylic pour piece. There is an additional $10 materials fee that can be paid in -person before the class begins.

