Ohio State was unable to open its 2021 campaign with a win Thursday, falling to No. 15 BYU 3-0 in Provo, Utah.

BYU senior midfielder Mikayla Colohan controlled the game’s first half, giving the Cougars an early advantage with a goal in the sixth minute. Colohan’s dominant first half did not end there, as she gave BYU a two-goal lead heading into the locker room with a strike to the top left corner of the Ohio State goal in the 40th minute.

While Colohan put the Cougars on the board in the first half, sophomore forward Ellie Maughan was the lone goal scorer in the second half — capping off the BYU win with a goal in the 80th minute.

All three BYU goals were set up by freshman midfielder Olivia Smith, who earned her first career assists at the collegiate level.

Ohio State senior goalkeeper Bailey Kolinski had a solid outing despite allowing three goals, two of which came in 1-on-1 situations. Kolinski collected six saves — including a diving stop on a free kick off the foot of Colohan in the 20th minute.

While the Cougars finished the game with two goals, the Buckeyes finished with two yellow cards as forwards Marissa Birzon and Emaly Vatne picked up their firsts of the season.

Ohio State’s offense also struggled to create scoring opportunities — putting only two shots on goal. The Buckeyes were outshot by the Cougars 24-17.

Junior forward Emma Sears led the Buckeyes offense, collecting six shots — including an opportunity on goal. Sophomore midfielder Christin Baumbick added four shots.

Ohio State returns to Columbus for its home-opener Sunday against Akron at 6 p.m. on BTN+.