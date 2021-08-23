After a scoreless outing in its season opener, it took Ohio State just 30 seconds to find the back of the net Sunday.

Junior forward Emma Sears zoomed past the Akron defense on the Buckeyes’ opening possession, dropping an unassisted goal in the bottom left corner of the Zips’ net. Ohio State earned its 300th program win with a 4-1 triumph over Akron Sunday behind a hat trick from Sears.

Sears followed up her opening goal with a score just over 20 minutes later, finding that familiar spot in the bottom left corner of the goal. The Dublin, Ohio, native completed the hat trick late in the second half, finishing off of a pass from senior forward Kayla Fischer.

Sears’ first-half scoring efforts were supported by freshman forward Kailyn Dudukovich, who finished off a tremendous pass into the box from Fischer. Dudukovich led the Buckeyes’ offense with seven shots.

Fischer finished the game with two assists and five shots.

Coming off a performance against BYU Thursday, in which the Buckeyes were held to just 17 shots, Ohio State eclipsed that shot total in just one half against Akron — finishing with 20 shots in the game’s first 45 minutes.

The Buckeyes outshot the Zips 30-5, putting 13 shots on goal.

Despite the scoring onslaught from the Buckeyes, Akron freshman goalie Penelope Cuirinier had a strong outing for the Zips. A native of France, Cuirinier finished with eight saves.

On the opposite side of the field, Ohio State senior goalie Bailey Kolinski held firm in goal — allowing just one goal off of a laser from Akron freshman midfielder Morgan Pentz.

The Buckeyes continue their five-game home stretch Thursday against Bowling Green at 7 p.m.