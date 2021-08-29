Ohio State’s women’s volleyball concluded its opening weekend 2-0 with a stand out performance overWashington at Nationwide Arena Saturday.

Despite a loss in the first set, No. 11 Ohio State (2-0) rattled off wins in three-straight sets to secure victory over the No. 4 Huskies (1-1). The Buckeyes’ victory came from their domination at the pins and an impressive back row defensive performance.

“We knew it was going to be a tough one and a fun one,” head coach Jen Flynn Oldenburg said. “It was cool to see our players respond to the moment and to the match.”

The Buckeyes fell behind early in the first set due to serving and hitting errors, but were able to gain momentum with some impressive digs by junior libero Kylie Murr. However, the squad was unable to close out the first set with a win, falling 23-25.

Senior outside hitter Mia Grunze went off in the second set with six kills, leading the Buckeyes to a 25-19 win. The Buckeyes were able to control the court offensively in the set thanks to their back row defense and serve receive.

The Buckeyes’ block came to life in the third set with eight total blocks. Despite a comeback run late in the set by the Huskies, Ohio State was able to close out the third set 25-22.

The Buckeyes closed out the match with a 25-18 victory in the fourth set. Grunze continued her spectacular performance, ending the match with 18 kills and a .333 hitting percentage. Along with sophomore opposite hitter Emily Londot ending the match with 19 kills and four blocks.

“I thought everyone went out there and did their job today and we left everything on the court,” Murr said. “We knew it would come down to the little things, and we knew if we wanted to win we’d have to win the serve and pass battle and I think we did that today.”

The undefeated start to the season is only the beginning for the Buckeyes as the team is working hard to get better everyday, Oldenburg said.

“It’s a team effort from the starters to the bench to our staff,” Oldenburg said. “The growth we see is only going to continue because they want more and it’s exciting to see.”

Ohio State returns to the court Friday when it takes on Rhode Island in Lubbock, Texas at 4 p.m.