An attempted robbery of an Ohio State student occurred in the off-campus neighborhood Tuesday around 11 p.m.

The student was walking in the area near Indianola and Woodruff avenues when multiple men, believed to be five total suspects, began yelling from a white SUV in an attempt to get the student’s attention, according to a neighborhood safety notice. One suspect showed a gun from a distance in the backseat and demanded the student’s belongings.

The notice stated the suspects fled before taking property and no injuries were reported. The vehicle was last seen heading southbound on Indianola Avenue.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Columbus Division of Police at 614-645-4545.