While Indianapolis has been the site of the conference title game, the Big Ten Championship has gone through Ohio State.

The Buckeyes embark on the 2021 season as winners of each of the last four conference championships — an unprecedented streak. Head coach Ryan Day acknowledged in late July that Ohio State holds a target on its back for opponents vying for the slightest chance to capitalize on any slip ups.

Day also said in order for the Buckeyes to remain on their successful pathway, they must be diligent day in and day out.

“That’s been our mantra here at Ohio State for a long time is to stay in the moment, not get too worried about what happened yesterday, not get too far out in front of you in terms of worrying about playing in championship games,” Day said. “You got to do a great job of maximizing the day.”

Already 1-0 after a season-opening win on the road at Minnesota, No. 3 Ohio State has taken care of its first assignment. The Buckeyes will next host No. 12 Oregon in a top-25 showdown to begin the first of three-straight nonconference games.

Come time for their next conference game, the Big Ten standings could look very different.

Indiana — which dropped from the AP poll after a blowout road loss to No. 10 Iowa — scared the Buckeyes in a narrow 42-35 loss last November.

However, Hoosiers redshirt junior quarterback Michael Penix Jr. threw three interceptions against the Hawkeyes and the team rushed for a meager 77 yards. Head coach Tom Allen will have to work from behind in order to remain in contention with the Buckeyes, whom he praised in July.

“They are the gold standard, and that is who we’re chasing,” Allen said.

No. 11 Penn State is on track to rebound from its first sub-.500 season in over 15 years. The Nittany Lions began their season with a 16-10 triumph after locking in a halftime tie with No. 18 Wisconsin. They return redshirt senior quarterback Sean Clifford, who threw over 280 yards against the Buckeyes last year.

While the saying goes, “There’s always next year,” Michigan didn’t have that chance in 2020. The Game returns in 2021, and Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh will have another crack to break the goose egg in the win column against Ohio over the last six years.

Michigan saw its leading passer transfer after last season, but junior quarterback Cade McNamara averaged over 12 yards per completion and tossed a pair of touchdowns in Week 1. The Wolverines will need to find another offensive playmaker after losing senior wide receiver Ronnie Bell to injury in addition to making strides defensively after allowing second-most points per game in the Big Ten.

The top of the West Division may be in flux with the last two division-winners beginning with critical losses, but it’s plenty early in the season.

Seeking their first Big Ten Championship appearance since 2015, the Hawkeyes may be the team prime for a strong showing this season.

Iowa is also loaded with three All-Big Ten offensive linemen, paving the way for First Team All-Big Ten running back Tyler Goodson, who posted over 100 yards from scrimmage to begin his campaign. Senior defensive back Riley Moss led the way with two pick-sixes in the season opener.

The last meeting between Ohio State and Iowa ended in a result unfamiliar to many within Buckeye country — a 55-24 defeat in Iowa City.

Should the Buckeyes do what they expect to do and the Hawkeyes take their step forward, all eyes will be on Indianapolis come time to play for postseason glory.

“If we can just stay on that focus, we’re going to have a chance to play in some championship games,” Day said.