College is a time of discovery, and students and recent alumni can learn about job opportunities after graduation at the career week hosted by Buckeye Careers through Friday.

The weeklong event will run both online via Handshake and in person. Carly Zeiger, the Career Outreach and Events coordinator for Buckeye Careers, said the week is an opportunity for students to get a sense of what they’re looking for in the future and develop their professional skills, with the main objective being to find a fitting job.

“I think that students should attend because the purpose of the Fall Career and Internship Fair and Career and Internship Week is to give students an opportunity to explore employers, an opportunity they might not have thought of yet,” Zeiger said.

Each company or program at the event will feature at least one of five principles that focus on attaining a job post-graduation, including career wellness; identity; inclusion and advocacy; career exploration and connections; and skills preparation, according to Buckeye Careers.

Nidhi Shah, a second-year in finance, said she is excited about the opportunity to participate in the fair.

“I hope to get a more deeper understanding of different careers I’m interested in, in terms of a day-to-day life, how they work, what are some things they are focusing on, old trends, new trends and different careers,” Shah said.

The Fall Career and Internship Fair will take place virtually on Handshake during career week Wednesday from 12-4 p.m. The fair will include employers looking for students from all majors, graduate programs and degree levels, according to Buckeye Careers on Handshake.

Zeiger said the organizations that are attending the Fall Career and Internship Fair can fit everyone’s job interests, ranging from small to large organizations, for profit to non-profit, government agencies, health care companies and more. A list of the employers attending the event is available on Handshake.

An itinerary of career week events is available at www.careers.osu.edu. Students must register for the Fall Career and Internship Fair on Handshake and can reach out to Zeiger at careerfairs@osu.edu for any questions or concerns.