Masks will be required regardless of vaccination status in all publicly accessible indoor spaces in Columbus effective upon approval Friday, Mayor Andrew Ginther announced at a press conference Wednesday.

The executive order follows an increase in COVID-19 cases in the city. Dr. Mysheika Roberts, health commissioner for the city of Columbus, said the positivity rate is at 9.6 percent and has been increasing since July. She said there is a 14-day aggregate case rate of 408 per 100 thousand — similar to the rate from November 2020.

“We need to mask up, band together and bring down the number of infections,” Ginther said.

Ginther said more details on the mask order will be released in the coming days. The directive will also be codified in the form of an ordinance.