Waka Flocka Flame, MAX, Adam Paddock and Deaf Youth were more than ready to engage a concert-deprived crowd at the Ohio Union Activities Board’s Welcome Back Concert Thursday.

Waka Flocka Flame’s performance topped off the night as a warmed-up crowd chanted the headliner’s name. His DJ played a mashup of music that carried the crowd into a heavy rap style after largely pop and rock sets from previous performers. Waka Flocka charged onto the stage with energy that poured over into the crowd. Students started to let loose as he rapped several of his most well-known songs and hyped everyone up for the first in-person Welcome Back Concert since 2019.

His performance was high-energy from the beginning as he rapped “Grove St. Party.” The lyrics repeat, “It’s a party, it’s a party,” which is what the setting quickly turned into. Waka Flocka received the crowd’s energy and gave it back, saying he was ready to party with concertgoers. He walked directly through the crowd, taking videos and making his way all the way to the back lawn, ensuring every student in attendance felt included.

His last song was the highly anticipated “No Hands,” which was the perfect way to finish off the night. The song went out with a bang, complete with a girl doing the worm on the concrete and scarlet and gray confetti to round out the night. Waka Flocka hinted at retirement in early 2020, but regardless of his plans, he partied with Ohio State like he was going to perform for the rest of his life.

The beginning of the show was equally as enjoyable as the final performance. Students were eager to get back to the experience of an in-person concert, made evident by the line winding around the street before the gates opened. The concert began with Ohio State alternative band Deaf Youth, made up of members John Palmer, James Kregenow and Donny Maynard, who kicked off the night with a sound reminiscent of Arctic Monkeys. A talented group overall, their performance ended up being a great way to ease into the concert.

The concert arguably had a slow build, which wasn’t necessarily a bad thing. Following Deaf Youth was Ohio State student Adam Paddock, who performed in a wholly different style of music from the former group, shifting the concert’s dynamic. His voice was soulful, his music was pop and he engaged with the crowd well.

MAX was the third performer, setting the stage for Waka Flocka. His performance was elevating, upbeat and had the crowd jumping as he taught his lyrics along the way. The former Nickelodeon star dazzled during his performance of “Lights Down Low.” The crowd held up phone flashlights as he performed the song, creating a magical, movie-like atmosphere. He bragged about the crowd at Ohio State, mentioning its superiority to the one at Case Western, and the audience returned the love.

This Welcome Back Concert was a night to remember and an appropriate way to kick off an in-person semester. Somewhat parallel to the roller coaster that was the last year, the multitude of different genres took the crowd on a ride, this time offering a nice change of pace after such an uncertain period of time.