Gahanna’s own Creekside Blues & Jazz Festival is returning for its 22nd anniversary today after a year-long hiatus due to the pandemic.

Located in the Creekside District, the soul-filled event will take place Friday to Sunday, kicking things off Friday at 5 p.m. The festival features a multitude of local and regional jazz and blues musicians, food vendors, artisan vendors and even kayaking in Big Walnut Creek. This year, more than thirty local and regional blues and jazz musicians will take to one of three stages.

“We love to feature local and regional artists and really call attention to the blues and jazz that is ever-present in the area, and in the music industry,” Madison Ashby, marketing and communication manager at Visit Gahanna, said.

Since its conception in 1999, the festival has continued to bring together musicians, vendors and audience members to celebrate blues and jazz culture and music. According to the festival’s website, it first began as a half-day-long occasion but has since grown into a highly anticipated annual event spanning three days.

Creekside Blues and Jazz Festival fans may have noticed a change in date for this year’s festival. Ashby said the festival is typically held during the third weekend of June, but it was pushed back this year to ensure sufficient COVID-19 protocols could be put into place, allowing guests to participate in the festival safely. The extra three months also allowed more time for people to get vaccinated.

“People are definitely ready to get out and experience live music again,” Ashby said.

She said the festival will include a select number of vendors in order to increase space and allow for more social distancing. There will also be a number of sanitizing stations throughout the venue. Masks are highly encouraged, and no proof of vaccination is required for entry.

Will Freed, guitarist and singer-songwriter for the Will Freed Band, said he is excited to get back on stage for another Blues & Jazz Festival performance. He said he grew up watching his father play for musicians such as David Allen Coe, Johnny Paycheck and The American Eagle Band and never dreamed of being anything other than a musician.

“You just have to imagine me as a 17-year-old kid just diving face-first into blues,” Freed said. “I’ve never once looked back.”

Freed said when he first made his way onto the music scene, he played shows almost every single night, not taking a vacation for over a decade. Now, he said he is back to experience the weekend and perform original songs at the festival for his eighth year.

Although performing at the festival is his bread and butter, Freed said he is looking forward to the food at the festival as well, available through vendors such as Island Noodles, Pizza Cottage, Local Cantina and Cold Stone Creamery.

“I have never tasted anything at the festival that wasn’t of quality,” Freed said. “I play 25 festivals a year, and that is not always the case. The audience and vendors are always super friendly. It really is something you can plan on doing while feeling comfortable and safe.”

After having to miss a year of festivities, Ashby said guests can expect to let loose and have fun this weekend.

“People can definitely count on great music, great people, great food from our vendors and restaurants, and a great time overall,” she said.

More details about tickets, performing artists and food vendors can be found on the Creekside Blues & Jazz website. More information about the Will Freed Band can be found on their website, and they will be performing live at the festival on the Electric Blues Stage Saturday at 2:15 p.m.