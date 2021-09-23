As redshirt freshman quarterback C.J. Stroud has battled a shoulder injury over the past three weeks, he will likely get some rest Saturday.

Head coach Ryan Day said Thursday on 97.1 The Fan that the Buckeyes will turn to redshirt freshman Jack Miller III and freshman Kyle McCord to assume the quarterback role against Akron, with Stroud available in an “emergency capacity.”

Day added that Stroud rested his shoulder over the past two days of practice, as the young signal caller has played through the pain.

“Definitely not 100 percent, but who is 100 percent? We have a job to do,” Stroud said Saturday. “We definitely have to get better, but I was healthy enough to play, so thank God.”

Although Stroud has been hampered by a shoulder injury, he’s still put up solid numbers. The Empire, California, native has connected on 62.4 percent of passes for 963 yards, eight touchdowns and three interceptions.