Ohioans aged 12-25 now have the chance to be awarded scholarships for receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Vax-to-School incentive will award five Ohioans $100,000 scholarships to a college, university or trade school of their choice and 10 with $50,0000 scholarships, Gov. Mike DeWine said at a Thursday press conference.

“I urge our younger Ohioans who have not yet received a first vaccine dose to do so,” DeWine said. “It will certainly protect you. It will help protect your friends, your family. It will also make you eligible — after you sign up — for a scholarship.”

The incentive aims to increase the vaccination rate among younger Ohioans, DeWine said. About 63 percent of Ohioans ages 12 and older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine thus far, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

DeWine said coronavirus cases are increasing across all age groups, but particularly among school-aged kids. According to the department, there were 81,867 COVID-19 cases in the last two weeks.

DeWine said the cutoff rests at age 25 to account for students entering college later, pursuing post-graduate education and seeking career training after graduating college.

Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, director of the department, said at the press conference it is important to get vaccinated and wear a mask to protect those who either cannot or have yet to receive the shot.

“An ever-growing body of scientific evidence affirms masks are a crucial layer in preventing the spread of COVID-19,” Vanderhoff said.