No. 19 Ohio State field hockey was unable to get back to its winning ways Monday, losing its second-straight game.

After falling to No. 11 Virginia Sunday, the Buckeyes (6-3, 1-0 Big Ten) were unable to get over the hump against No. 4 Louisville (9-1, 2-0 ACC), losing 2-1 in double overtime.

Louisville junior fullback Julie Kouijzer sealed the victory by scoring off a rebound in double overtime.

“Anytime we play Louisville it’s going to be a really tough game. They scored at the end in the right time,” Ohio State head coach Jarred Martin said.

Despite the double-overtime goal, senior goalkeeper Aaliyah Hernandez racked up nine saves, four of which came in overtime.

“Our defensive unit has been solid, but [Hernandez is] prepared for this and has done a great job for us,” Martin said.

Freshman midfielder Hallie Brost put one past the keeper’s right to open up the scoring in the third period.

Ohio State junior forward Sarah Charley intercepted the ball in the open field and played the ball forward for Brost to finish one-on-one with the goalie.

“She was calling for it and began sprinting. I played the ball and once I saw her one-on-one, I dropped my stick and ran over to her because I knew she was going to score,” Charley said.

The goal marked Brost’s second of the season.

With 8:03 left in the fourth period, Louisville junior forward Minna Tremonti found the back of the net off a penalty corner, which tied the game and sent it to overtime.

“We were ready and prepared for them, but it ended as a tough loss,” Charley said. “They’re one of the best in the country and they played like it.”

The Cardinals outshot the Buckeyes 14-7, despite being outshot in the first half.

“We need to figure out more creativity and attacking options as we play these really good teams,” Martin said.

Ohio State will host rival No. 1 Michigan Sunday at Buckeye Varsity Field. Game time is set for noon and available on BTN+.