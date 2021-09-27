The Buckeyes will look to keep their recent form going against a top-five team Monday.

The No. 19 Ohio State field hockey team (6-2, 1-0 Big Ten) face off against the No. 4 Louisville Cardinals (8-1, 2-0 ACC) in Columbus. Despite losing their last game to then-ranked No.11 Virginia, the Buckeyes are 4-1 in their last five matchups.

The Cardinals enter the contest two days removed from defeating conference opponent Duke 1-0. Louisville is 4-1 in their last five matchups as well, including a 1-0 win over the Cavaliers.

Louisville is led by junior forward Mattie Tabor who leads the team in points, with 10, and goals, with four. Tabor also leads the Atlantic Coast Conference in game-winning goals.

The Buckeyes sit eighth in the Big Ten in goals scored this season, led by five from junior midfielder Leanne Bough. Louisville, in contrast, is No. 1 in the ACC in fewest goals allowed, giving up just six on the season.

“We had a whole week off, we went over some tactical changes along with adjusting our offensive scheme,” head coach Jarred Martin said.

Ohio State will look to Bough to get their offense going. She ranks third in the Big Ten in shots per game — 4.00 — and leads the conference in game-winning goals with four.

“Louisville is a great team, it’ll be a great game to help us figure out our team and what we can do better going forward,” senior forward Katie Pyle said.

Ohio State leads the all-time series 18-11. Their last matchup in 2019 resulted in a 2-1 win for the Cardinals.

The opening faceoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. at Buckeye Varsity Field in Columbus Monday. The game will be available on BTN+.