Entering the weekend as winners of two straight games, the Ohio State field hockey team took its momentum with them on the road for a pair of outings in the state of North Carolina.

The Buckeyes started with a contest at No. 14 Wake Forest Friday, followed by a neutral site game against Appalachian State Sunday in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Buckeyes (5-1) started off their weekend with a 2-1 win over No. 14 Wake Forest (2-3).

The Buckeyes are now 3-5 all-time against Wake Forest, marking their first win over the Demon Deacons since 2011.

They were outshot 21-8 and out-cornered 9-3, but the Buckeyes managed two decisive goals in the second and third quarters to secure the win.

The Demon Deacons scored via a penalty in the first quarter by junior midfielder Meike Lanckohr.

In the second quarter, the Buckeyes came alive when senior midfielder Emma Goldean tied the game 1-1 with her second goal of the season, just 18 seconds before halftime.

Junior midfielder Leanne Bough scored the go-ahead goal in the third quarter, resulting in the Buckeyes win.

Senior goalkeeper Aaliyah Hernandez racked up 10 saves against the Demon Deacons.

The Buckeyes followed up their triumph over Wake Forest with a 2-0 win vs. Appalachian State (2-3) Sunday.

Bough continued her strong season, scoring both goals in a dominant display for the Buckeyes.

Bough now leads the team in goals with five and points with 10.

The Buckeyes outshot Appalachian State 19-5, with 13 on target.

Ohio State extends its win streak to four and will travel to East Lansing, Michigan, to wrap up its three-game road trip and begin conference play against Michigan State Friday at 3 p.m.