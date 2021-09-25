Heading into their Week 4 matchup with Akron, the Buckeyes knew they would likely be without redshirt freshman quarterback C.J. Stroud. But, they will be without a few more key pieces against the Zips Saturday.
After suffering a leg injury against Tulsa, graduate left guard Thayer Munford is officially unavailable. Head coach Ryan Day said he doesn’t think Munford’s injury will be long term.
Junior defensive end Javontae Jean-Baptiste is listed as unavailable after starting last week’s game against Tulsa.
Alongside Jean-Baptiste, senior defensive end Tyreke Smith and junior defensive tackle Taron Vincent will also be out on the defensive line.
The full status report is below:
Unavailable
WR Kamryn Babb
CB Cameron Brown
RB Marcus Crowley
WR Julian Fleming
DE Tyler Friday
DE Javontae Jean-Baptiste
DB Jaylen Johnson
OL Trey Leroux
LB Mitchell Melton
OL Harry Miller
OG Thayer Munford
DL Noah Potter
SAF Josh Proctor
OL Ryan Smith
DE Tyreke Smith
DT Taron Vincent