Heading into their Week 4 matchup with Akron, the Buckeyes knew they would likely be without redshirt freshman quarterback C.J. Stroud. But, they will be without a few more key pieces against the Zips Saturday.

After suffering a leg injury against Tulsa, graduate left guard Thayer Munford is officially unavailable. Head coach Ryan Day said he doesn’t think Munford’s injury will be long term.

Junior defensive end Javontae Jean-Baptiste is listed as unavailable after starting last week’s game against Tulsa.

Alongside Jean-Baptiste, senior defensive end Tyreke Smith and junior defensive tackle Taron Vincent will also be out on the defensive line.

The full status report is below:

Unavailable

WR Kamryn Babb

CB Cameron Brown

RB Marcus Crowley

WR Julian Fleming

DE Tyler Friday

DE Javontae Jean-Baptiste

DB Jaylen Johnson

OL Trey Leroux

LB Mitchell Melton

OL Harry Miller

OG Thayer Munford

DL Noah Potter

SAF Josh Proctor

OL Ryan Smith

DE Tyreke Smith

DT Taron Vincent