Palaie Gaoteote IV will not suit up in scarlet and gray during the 2021 season, according to head coach Ryan Day.

Day revealed that the NCAA denied an immediate-eligibility waiver for the former USC transfer. Despite the recent implementation of the NCAA’s one-time transfer rule, Gaoteote has been dealing with a separate, unspecified reason not detailed by Ohio State.

“Very, very disappointed that he wasn’t granted an opportunity to play this season,” Day said. “We’ll kind of regroup and see what’s next here.”

Day also said he and Ohio State will see if there is a possibility to appeal the NCAA’s decision in order for Gaoteote to become eligible later in the year. He will remain on the team’s roster, Day said.

The former 5-star recruit practiced with the Buckeyes during preseason camp leading up to the season opener against Minnesota. Gaoteote could’ve provided much-needed veteran presence in the Buckeyes’ linebacker room that saw two first-time starters against the Golden Gophers.

Day said throughout the preseason that Gaoteote had “done everything we’ve asked him to do,” and linebackers coach Al Washington shared that sentiment.

“Palaie is just a great person and a really hard working kid,” Washington said in August. “The group has really embraced him. I just love the fact that he’s around, he just gives off great energy. He’s definitely a good fit.”

Over three seasons with the Trojans, Gaoteote started 14 games and made 105 tackles. The 6-foot-2 linebacker also added two sacks. Gaoteote is also a cousin of graduate defensive tackle Haskell Garrett.

Should the denied ruling remain upheld, Gaoteote still has two years of eligibility remaining.