Senior defensive end Tyler Friday is expected to miss most, if not all, of the 2021 season with an ACL injury, according to head coach Ryan Day.

Friday has been out since the start of preseason practice, but Day confirmed Tuesday on 97.1 The Fan the specifics of the injury. Day said it was “a freak thing” that Friday was injured during drill work on his own.

“It was a tough break for him in the preseason,” Day said. “We’re obviously happy that he’s going to be back for another year, but it’s going to be a long year for recovery. He’s been very, very positive.”

The injury knocks out Friday’s fourth season in the Buckeyes’ program. He’s played in 26 games and made 18 tackles, with seven coming in five games in 2021.

Defensive line coach Larry Johnson said Friday’s injury was tough and depletes the defensive line rotation, but just means that others will have to step up.

“It’s a big loss, I mean, really a big loss,” Johnson said. “He was having a great winter, great summer and right where we wanted him to be to make a push. It’s just sad. He’s a great leader, too.”

Friday has still served a role as player mentor, according to both Day and Johnson.

Friday is the “big brother” to incoming five-star freshman defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau and has coached his teammates during drills in preseason practice.

After a year of rehab and recovery, Day said he’s eager for Friday to return in 2022.