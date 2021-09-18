Junior defensive end Zach Harrison is listed as unavailable and senior linebacker Teradja Mitchell is a game-time decision ahead of kickoff against Tulsa.

No. 9 Ohio State listed 13 players on its pregame status report.

Harrison started each of the first two games and recorded seven tackles, including one of the Buckeyes’ two sacks.

For the third-straight game, junior offensive lineman Harry Miller will be unavailable, likely signaling another start at center for redshirt freshman Luke Wypler.

Senior cornerback Sevyn Banks hasn’t been listed on any Ohio State’s status pregame reports, but has yet to play.

Senior safety Josh Proctor will miss the rest of the season after suffering a leg fracture against then-No. 9 Oregon in the home opener.

The full status report is below:

Game-Time Decision

LB Teradja Mitchell

Unavailable

WR Kamryn Babb

RB Marcus Crowley

DE Tyler Friday

DE Zach Harrison

OL Jakob James

BUL Jaylen Johnson

OL Trey Leroux

LB Mitchell Melton

OL Harry Miller

DL Noah Potter

SAF Josh Proctor

OL Ryan Smith

OL Toby Wilson