Junior defensive end Zach Harrison is listed as unavailable and senior linebacker Teradja Mitchell is a game-time decision ahead of kickoff against Tulsa.
No. 9 Ohio State listed 13 players on its pregame status report.
Harrison started each of the first two games and recorded seven tackles, including one of the Buckeyes’ two sacks.
For the third-straight game, junior offensive lineman Harry Miller will be unavailable, likely signaling another start at center for redshirt freshman Luke Wypler.
Senior cornerback Sevyn Banks hasn’t been listed on any Ohio State’s status pregame reports, but has yet to play.
Senior safety Josh Proctor will miss the rest of the season after suffering a leg fracture against then-No. 9 Oregon in the home opener.
The full status report is below:
Game-Time Decision
LB Teradja Mitchell
Unavailable
WR Kamryn Babb
RB Marcus Crowley
DE Tyler Friday
DE Zach Harrison
OL Jakob James
BUL Jaylen Johnson
OL Trey Leroux
LB Mitchell Melton
OL Harry Miller
DL Noah Potter
SAF Josh Proctor
OL Ryan Smith
OL Toby Wilson