No. 9 Ohio State was unimpressive coming out of the gates, but freshman running back TreVeyon Henderson’s record-setting performance lifted the Buckeyes to their first home win of the season Saturday.

Coming off a loss to then-No. 12 Oregon, a dominant second half from Henderson allowed the Buckeyes to inch past Tulsa 41-20.

Henderson finished the game with 277 yards on 24 carries and three scores — including 48- and 52-yard touchdown runs in the second half. The Hopewell, Virginia, native’s efforts allowed him to break the Buckeyes’ freshman single-game rushing record.

Joining Henderson in the running game was graduate running back Master Teague III, who added 62 yards on 14 carries. Ohio State’s leading rusher heading into the game, redshirt freshman Miyan Williams, did not register a single carry Saturday.

The Buckeyes’ offense struggled mightily in the first half, amassing just 199 total yards and only finding the end zone once.

Redshirt freshman quarterback C.J. Stroud couldn’t find a rhythm early, completing just 8-of-15 passes for 99 yards and an interception. Stroud finished the game 15-of-25 for 185 yards and a touchdown.

Stroud’s rough outing was compounded by uncharacteristically poor performance from one of his top targets, Chris Olave. The senior wide receiver was held without a catch.

Although Olave couldn’t find the ball, junior wide receiver Garrett Wilson served as a steady hand for Stroud — hauling in six receptions for 70 yards and a touchdown.

After a disastrous performance against Oregon, Ohio State’s run defense got back on track against the Golden Hurricane. Having gave up 269 rushing yards to Oregon, Ohio State bounced back — holding Tulsa to just 73 rushing yards and 2.6 per carry.

Leading the charge in the Buckeyes’ ground defense was a number of linebackers and defensive linemen. Most notably, sophomore linebacker Cody Simon picked up three tackles including one for loss.

In the secondary, Ohio State’s cornerbacks played well, but the Buckeyes were gashed across the middle by Tulsa junior quarterback Davis Brin.

Brin completed 31-of-54 passes for 428 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions, with redshirt sophomore Ronnie Hickman and redshirt freshman Cam Martinez turning possession in the Buckeyes’ favor.

The duo of senior wide receivers JuanCarlos Santana and Josh Johnson helped Brin to his big day, combining for 15 catches, 227 yards and a touchdown.

The Buckeyes close out their three-game home stand Sept. 25 against Akron at 7:30 p.m.