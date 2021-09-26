After an emotional outburst Saturday, both on the sidelines and internet, senior linebacker K’Vaughan Pope was dismissed from the Ohio State football program Sunday.

Head coach Ryan Day announced in a statement Sunday that Pope would no longer be a part of the team, but would remain on scholarship for the rest of the semester. Day also stated that Pope will still have access to student-athlete programs.

The Dinwiddie, Virginia, native threw his gloves into the stands and argued with coaches before he was sent to the locker room midway through the second quarter of Ohio State’s 59-7 win over Akron. Pope then turned to Twitter to express his displeasure with the team, tweeting expletives towards the university.

Pope apologized Sunday, emphasizing that he was heated in the moment and feels remorse for how he acted during Saturday’s game.

“Last night, I let my emotions get the best of me. For that I want to apologize to my teammates, coaches and Buckeye Nation,” Pope tweeted. “I made a mistake and know that I need to be better and do better. I’m going to take this time to reflect and work on my mental well-being.”

Pope is the second linebacker to depart from the team this week following fellow senior linebacker Dallas Gant entering the transfer portal Wednesday.

In 33 games played with the Buckeyes, Pope racked up 19 tackles and two interceptions.