Former Ohio State linebacker K’Vaughan Pope has entered the transfer portal, just a day after he was dismissed from the Buckeyes’ football program.

Pope’s dismissal stemmed from an outburst on the sideline, which spilled onto Twitter when the Dinwiddie, Virginia, native tweeted obscenities towards Ohio State during its 59-7 win over Akron. The senior will now look for a new football home.

Pope becomes the second Ohio State linebacker to enter the portal in the past week, joining Dallas Gant — who entered the portal Wednesday.

In four years as a Buckeye, Pope amassed 19 tackles, 1.5 tackles-for-loss and two interceptions.